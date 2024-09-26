GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five destinations in Karnataka proposed for iconic tourism centre development 

Lakkundi, Anjanadri, Saundatti and Aihole in north Karnataka, and Roerich Devika Rani Estate near Bengaluru listed as potential sites

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:02 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
Side view of the Kasi Visweswara temple at Lakkundi, in Gadag district of Karnataka, bears the stamp of Chalukyan architecture.

Side view of the Kasi Visweswara temple at Lakkundi, in Gadag district of Karnataka, bears the stamp of Chalukyan architecture. | Photo Credit: File photo

 

For years now, tourism development in Karnataka has always been focused on destinations in the southern part of the State, especially around Bengaluru and Mysuru. Of late, the Tourism Department is trying to look beyond these popular destinations and develop equally attractive sites in north Karnataka. 

The department recently proposed five destinations – Lakkundi (in Gadag district), Anjanadri (in Koppal district), Saundatti Yellamma Gudda (in Belagavi district), Aihole (in Bagalkot district), and Roerich and Devika Rani Estate (in Bengaluru) – to be developed under the Central Government’s Special Assistance Scheme for development of iconic tourist centres at a total cost of ₹447 crore. Four of these five projects are in north Karnataka. 

“These places are shining examples of our architectural heritage and religious significance. Our government is committed to elevating these destinations to world-class standards,” Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said.  

While the plan in Lakkundi is to develop it as a heritage centre to showcase its Chalukyan temple architecture and steep wells (kalyanis), Anjanadri is proposed to be developed as a spiritual centre owing to its mythological significance. 

Saundatti, which attracts over two crore visitors every year, will be developed as a spiritual centre. Aihole, which is known as the ‘cradle of Indian temple architecture’ and has more than 100 temples from different periods of history, will be developed with a culture and heritage complex, a museum and visitor centre with virtual reality (VR) experiences, and a star hotel. 

Destinations proposed to be developed as Iconic Tourist Centres and estimated cost 
Lakkundi — ₹132 crore 
Anjanadri — ₹100 crore 
Saundatti Yellamma Gudda — ₹100 crore 
Aihole — ₹80 crore 
Roerich and Devika Rani Estate — ₹35 crore 

While the department has announced its grand plans, locals in north Karnataka point out how even the necessities of tourism development have not been fulfilled in the destinations in the region. From lack of information and publicity to shortage of guides and accommodation options, several issues need to be addressed. 

“Even though Saundatti attracts one of the highest footfalls in Karnataka, something as basic as accessibility up the hill is a problem. The focus should be on engineering solutions that can make access easy to the hill and mobilisation of self-help groups comprising women and transgender persons, who can help with food and transport,” a frequent visitor to the place said.  

Unlike the spiritual and religious experiences provided in the other four sites, the estate near Bengaluru, which belonged to actor Devika Rani and her Russian painter-husband Svetoslav Nikolayevich Roerichis expected to offer a more cultural, artistic experience, when developed.  

The residence of actor Devika Rani and her Russian painter-husband Svetoslav Nikolayevich Roerich in their estate at Tataguni, near Bengaluru.

The residence of actor Devika Rani and her Russian painter-husband Svetoslav Nikolayevich Roerich in their estate at Tataguni, near Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Tomb of Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich and his wife actor Devika Rani at their Tataguni estate on Kanakapura Road, near Bengaluru.

Tomb of Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich and his wife actor Devika Rani at their Tataguni estate on Kanakapura Road, near Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

A small temple under a Banyan tree in the estate near Bengaluru, which belonged to actor Devika Rani and her Russian painter-husband Svetoslav Nikolayevich Roerich.

A small temple under a Banyan tree in the estate near Bengaluru, which belonged to actor Devika Rani and her Russian painter-husband Svetoslav Nikolayevich Roerich. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Spread over 460 acres, the department has observed that the estate can be developed as a cultural hub to celebrate art, cinema, and host festivals, events and exhibitions. A food plaza, transport plaza, a water plaza (with boating) is on the list of amenities proposed at the estate at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore.  

The development of the estate has been under way for over a decade now. In 2014, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage had first announced plans for the development. Since then, activists have flagged multiple issues regarding the maintenance of the estate. Even though the estate has come up in multiple budget announcements, there has been no significant development so far.  

(With inputs from Rishikesh Bahadur Desai)

Published - September 26, 2024 10:58 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.