Five-day theatre festival from today

Kalaburagi Rangayana in association with the Samudaya, Kalaburagi, will be organising a five-day theatre festival, Shivaratri Rangothsava, in the city from March 11 to March 15.
Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi and Samudaya secretary Shrishail Ghooli, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday said that theatre troupes from Belagavi, Chitradurga, and Kalaburagi will be performing five different stage plays.
On the first day , Ranga Aradhana Savadatti troupe from Belagavi will be performing Sullu Samsarada Aata directed by Zakir Nadaf. Shiva Sanchara Sanehalli theatre troupe from Chitradurga will perform Dohar Kakkaya directed by Malatesh Badiger on the second day and Jeva Iddare Jeevana directed by Y.D. Badami on the third day.
Artists from Kalaburagi Rangayana will stage Siripurandara directed by Mahadev Hadapad on the fourth day. The Kalaburagi Rangayana team will perform Trayastha directed by Vishwaraj Patil on the last day.
