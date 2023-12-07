HamberMenu
Five-day Swadeshi Mela begins in Shivamogga

December 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day-long Swadeshi Mela, organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, was inaugurated at Freedom Park in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

More than 250 stalls have been set up as part of the mela, organised with the objective of promoting indigenous product manufacturers, handicraft, handloom products, and native food items, among others.

The event was inaugurated by Shivamurthy Shivacharya of Sirigere Mutt and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. Hundreds of people visited the mela on Thursday. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLC B.S. Arun and others were present.

The mela will continue up to December 10. The entry is free. The organisers are conducting workshops on various topics as part of the mela. Besides that, cultural programmes by noted personalities will be held in the evening.

