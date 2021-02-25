Five-day science fair to be held at Dharwad

A five-day science fair is being organised by Dharwad Regional Science Centre (DRSC) on the campus of Karnatak University campus in Dharwad.

The fair will be held from Friday to March 2 and a series of events have been scheduled in which senior scientists and technocracts from across the country will participate and deliver talks.

According to director of DRSC Veeranna Bolishetty, as the event is being held to mark ‘National Science and National Mathematics Day’ the focus will be on management of e-waste, biotechnology and nano-technology, popularising solar energy, among others.

During the event, Keshav Bulbule from Hyderabad will deliver a special talk on e-waste management, Director of Sun Ray Solar Museum V.S. Mahesh will speak on on innovations in solar energy, its usefulness. There will be a workshop for mathematics teachers on Euclid Geometry by T.K. Prasannamurthy and learning geometry through origami.

On February 28, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman, ‘National Science Day’ programme will be celebrated along with a quiz competition for high school students.

On March 1 and 2, there will be special talk on bio-technology by Rangaswamy and nano-technology by director of Higher Education Academy S.M. Shivaprasad.

Former vice-chancellor of Karnatak University H.B. Walikar will deliver a talk on mathematics and contributions of Bhaskaracharya.

A science model contest for students and teachers will be held. Former vice-chancellor of Karnatak University Pramod Gai will hold a demonstration on finding out DNA through blood samples . Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate sthe fest on Friday.ssss