Five-day national horticulture fair begins in Bengaluru today

This year’s edition of the five-day national horticulture fair being organized by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) will be begin at the Institute’s Hessarghatta campus on the outskirts of Bengaluru city from Monday.

The country’s premier horticulture fair, which is being held both in physical and virtual formats for the first time, will showcase cutting edge technologies, crop varieties, pest and disease management practices and processing methods among others.

The fair, which is being held under the theme ‘For start-up and stand-up India’ aims to increase farmers’ incomes by turning horticulture into a business enterprise especially in the wake of the recent trend of educated youth taking to farming.

Limited entry

While the entry of visitors has been restricted to 30,000 for five days, 8,000 farmers are expected to visit the NHF on the first day. The fair will have around 140 stalls related to horticultural crops, seeds and technologies.

Farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders will have to register on the NHF 2021 website https:// nhf2021.iihr.res.

The salient activities of the fair will be an exhibition of stalls from public and private sectors,

It will also showcase live demonstrations of improved varieties and technologies, and farmers-entrepreneurs-scientists’ interactions. It will also have sale of seeds, planting material and products from ICAR-IIHR and other public and private firms for the benefit of end users.

Kailash Choudhry, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, will inaugurate the event virtually.