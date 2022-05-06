Five-day march against BJP begins

Former Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar, on Friday, began his five-day protest march against the BJP at Guddekoppa in Tirthahalli. He is on a padayatra to Shivamogga along with his supporters.

Rajanandini, Congress leader and daughter of former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, inaugurated the padayatra. Along the march, the Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP government. They criticised Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who represents Tirthahalli in the Legislative Assembly, accusing him of being weak and inefficient.

Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar, speaking at the inauguration of the march, said Mr. Araga Jnanendra’s statements showed how he had failed to handle the Home Department. “There are allegations that people from Tirthahalli were also involved in the PSI recruitment scam. The police should bring the truth out.”

He alleged that many BJP workers had been into illegal sand mining, encroachment of forest area and blasting rocks in the taluk. The officers, who were supposed to take action, had remained mute spectators. “All government offices have become BJP offices”, he said.

Ms .Rajanandini said the recruitment of police sub-inspectors had turned into a scam involving over ₹300 crore. The people involved had taken anywhere between ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore per candidate. The honest candidates could not make it to the selection list, she said.

The march will reach Shivamogga on May 10 via Bejjavalli and Mandagadde. KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and others are expected to participate in the valedictory of the march.