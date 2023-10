October 27, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

A five-day workshop on ‘’Mastering Project Report: From Theory to Practice’’ being conducted by the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) was inaugurated here on Friday.

The workshop is interactive in nature and designed to equip M.Com students with the essential knowledge and skills to excel in preparing project reports.

Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Vice Chancellor, KSOU, and others were present.