Five-day Kanaka Panchami Utsav in Dharwad from Jan. 23

January 10, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Various cultural programmes will be held during the five-day day Kanaka Panchami Samskruthika Utsav to be held in Dharwad from January 23 to 27.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, seer of Revanasiddeshwar Mutt of Mansur Sri Basavaraj Devaru said that the event will be inaugurated on January 23 at Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha at 10.30 a.m.

The cultural festival is being held in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Sri Basavaraj Devaru said that there will be a seminar and review of works of saint-poet Kanakadasa, as part of the event.

And, there will also be drama, music, Yoga demonstration and cultural programmes by folk troupes.

He said that on January 26, Kanaka awards will be presented to 51 achievers from various fields and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the award ceremony.

Award

He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah will be honoured with the Vishwa Santa Kanaka award on the occasion.

This apart, there will be a series of programmes related to Kanakadasa at Mansur Mutt on January 23 and 24. The valedictory ceremony of the festival will be held on January 27 and Member of Legislative Council Jagadish Shettar will be the chief guest, he said.

The seer also said that they will be submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister urging him to name Karnataka State Folklore University at Gotagodi in Haveri district after the saint-poet and also establish a study chair in his name.