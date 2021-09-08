Five-day Ganesh festival in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

08 September 2021 19:00 IST

DJ music, cultural programmes banned

Public celebrations of Ganesh festival in Dharwad district which used to be a grand 11-day affairs have been restricted to five days this time by the district administration on account of the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has issued an order stating that Ganesh festival should be celebrated in a simple and meaningful manner and it would be strictly a five-day event this time as per the decision taken by the State government.

The Deputy Commissioner has clarified that the usual practice of carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh for installation and subsequent immersion, has been prohibited this time. And, no crowding of people at Ganesh pandals and public places will be allowed.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the order, Ganesh Maha Mandals have been allowed to install Ganesh idols in private and public property but the height of the idols should not exceed four feet. This apart all Ganesh Mandals have to compulsorily take permission from the municipal authorities for celebrations. Only one idol will be allowed to be installed in each ward.

Limited entry

As per the order, the pandals to be erected in public places should accommodate only 20 persons and it is the responsibility of the organisers to ensure that only 20 persons are allowed at a time to have darshan of Lord Ganesh.

Keeping the health situation in mind, it has been made mandatory for organisers to produce COVID-19 test negative report. The organisers also have to be compulsorily vaccinated.

It is mandatory for pandals to keep the place sanitised every day and people should be allowed only after thermal screening. And, wearing face masks is mandatory for those visiting the pandals.

Banned

In the order, the Deputy Commissioner has said that all kinds of entertainment programmes, including DJ music and traditional dance and singing, have been banned.

Meanwhile, mobile tanks will be introduced by the municipal authorities to facilitate immersion of idols installed in households. This apart, the State Pollution Control Board will construct artificial ponds for the immersion of idols installed as part of public celebrations of the festival.