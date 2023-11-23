ADVERTISEMENT

Five-day deadline set for police to arrest culprits who attacked BJP leader Manikanth Rathod

November 23, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Legislator P. Rajeev likens the ruling Congress dispensation and Kalaburagi district administration to the tyrannical Nizam rule

The Hindu Bureau

The former MLA P. Rajeev addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Setting a five-day deadline to the District Police to arrest the culprits who brutally attacked and injured BJP leader Manikanth Rathod, the former Legislator P. Rajeev has threatened to intensify the agitation across Kalaburagi district.

Likening the ruling Congress dispensation and Kalaburagi district administration to the tyrannical Nizam rule, Mr. Rajeev obliquely referred to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge as the Nizam.

“The Kalaburagi district administration is in the hands of the Nizam and the people have to decide who the Nizam is,” Mr. Rajeev said.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Rajeev asked district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge to break his silence and direct the police to take stern action against the culprits who forced Devanand Korba of Kalagurti village to take the extreme step, those who brutally killed Jaadevappa Kotnoor of Harkanchi and also the culprits who attacked BJP leader Manikanth Rathod last week.

The legislator came down heavily on the district administration and the Police Department for their failure to maintain law and order saying that the police have become a puppet in the hands of the ruling party.

He also criticised the district administration for imposing Section 144 of the Cr.PC in the city on Wednesday in an attempt to foil a protest planned by Banjara community leaders to condemn the brutal attack on Mr. Rathod.

He threatened that the BJP will stage a protest in Kalaburagi if the police fail to arrest the culprits within the five-day deadline set for them.

