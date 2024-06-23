GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-day cultural festival at ISKCON in twin cities from today

Thousands of schoolchildren are expected to participate in the mega cultural festival

Published - June 23, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of schoolchildren from Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding places are expected to participate in a five-day mega cultural festival being organised by ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad in association with Swarnaa Group of Companies starting Monday.

Addressing presspersons along with Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad, president of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that it will be the biggest cultural festival in North Karnataka spanning over five days, in which over 12,000 schoolchildren will participate.

He said that the cultural festival is aimed at creating awareness among children about the rich cultural heritage of the country and also make them learn various art forms and excel in them. The aim is also to provide a platform to children to showcase their talents, he added.

Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that during the mega cultural festival a total of 39 competitions, including rangoli, quiz, painting, drama, dance, will be held. The competitions will be organised for students of LKG to Class X and the events will be held simultaneously at three venues.

The winners will get special prizes and there will also be prizes for schools and teachers, he said.

Mr. Prasad said that although the cultural festival is being held for the last two decades, because of COVID-19, it was suspended for the last four years and it is being resumed from this year.

He said that the objective is to give a boost to various art forms through which students will develop different skill-sets.

He also said that the plan is to extend the cultural festival to 10 taluks in the region in the coming years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.