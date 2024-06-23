Five-day cultural festival at ISKCON in twin cities from today

Thousands of schoolchildren from Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding places are expected to participate in a five-day mega cultural festival being organised by ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad in association with Swarnaa Group of Companies starting Monday.

Addressing presspersons along with Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad, president of ISKCON Hubballi-Dharwad Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that it will be the biggest cultural festival in North Karnataka spanning over five days, in which over 12,000 schoolchildren will participate.

He said that the cultural festival is aimed at creating awareness among children about the rich cultural heritage of the country and also make them learn various art forms and excel in them. The aim is also to provide a platform to children to showcase their talents, he added.

Rajiv Lochan Dasa said that during the mega cultural festival a total of 39 competitions, including rangoli, quiz, painting, drama, dance, will be held. The competitions will be organised for students of LKG to Class X and the events will be held simultaneously at three venues.

The winners will get special prizes and there will also be prizes for schools and teachers, he said.

Mr. Prasad said that although the cultural festival is being held for the last two decades, because of COVID-19, it was suspended for the last four years and it is being resumed from this year.

He said that the objective is to give a boost to various art forms through which students will develop different skill-sets.

He also said that the plan is to extend the cultural festival to 10 taluks in the region in the coming years.