Five crore saplings to be planted this year: Forest Minister

June 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Setting a target of planting 25 crore saplings over the next five years in the State, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Friday said that Vanamahotsava would be observed for a week from July 1.

“About five crore saplings will be planted this year. Efforts will be made to protect them so that they grow into a tree and they will also be geotagged to audit how many of them have actually survived. The target is to protect at least 80% of the saplings. If need be, a third-party audit will also be done,” the Minister told presspersons here after holding a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats. Though the target is to have a green cover of at least 33% of the area, the State has just 21.19%, he added.

“The government has drafted a plan to raise awareness about the environment among children. By involving all government departments, including the Education Department, the government plansto plant five crore saplings this year,” Mr. Khandre said, adding that the Forest Department would plant 2.5 crore saplings of various trees. Trees will be planted under the MGNREGA programme also, he said.