Five crore saplings to be planted in State

June 05, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has announced that five crore saplings will be planted in the State this year besides developing five cities of the State as pastic-free.

Participating in a programme organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to mark World Environment Day in Bengaluru on Monday, the Minister said students and the public would be involved in the mission to plant five crore saplings.

In tune with this year’s environmental day theme, strict measures would be taken to ensure that sale, production and stocking of single-use plastic are completely stopped.