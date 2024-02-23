ADVERTISEMENT

Five children attacked by stray dogs in Belagavi

February 23, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five children were injured when stray dogs attacked them in Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi on Thursday.

Six-year-old Ahin Kalmani was bit by a pack of dogs when he was walking home in the evening.

It is said that the same pack of dogs went around biting other children in the area.

The other four children were playing behind the Desai Lawns area. They tried to run home, but the dogs caught up with them and bit them, the police said.

All have been admitted to the District Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

