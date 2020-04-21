Five children and an RJ bring cheer to this ward

With five children admitted to the COVID-19 ward in the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre on the Victoria Hospital campus, the ward has almost acquired a playschool atmosphere. An RJ is also trying to keep the mood upbeat.

The five children include a six-year-old, a 10-year-old whose mother recovered and was discharged two days ago, two 13-year-olds with a parent and relative each, and two others — aged 11 and 16 whose mothers are also admitted there. All of them are asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Keeping them engaged

While there it is relatively easy to handle children whose parents and relatives are also admitted, doctors are going out of the way to take care of the six-year-old and 10-year-old. They are being entertained with toys and board games. With a radio jockey — Jimmy Xavier, who hosted breakfast show at 95FM Radio Mirchi — also admitted to the same ward, doctors are keeping children engaged through him as well and a few other “patient volunteers.”

“While the 10-year-old appears fine even without his mother, the six-year-old has kind of been adopted by other patients. In fact, these children are adding colour and creating a lively atmosphere there,” said S. Balaji Pai, Special Officer of the centre. “As some of the children are not used to managing things on their own, they are messing the place and toilets. Understanding their plight, our Group ‘D’ workers are making extra trips to the ward for cleaning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Xavier is using his skills of communicating with people in the ward too. “As most who come here are not aware either about the virus or the quarantine and treatment process, I have been trying to talk to them about it. I guide them... Some feel really low about being away from their families and that they have been infected. I have been trying to make them understand that this is necessary in their own interest and in the interest of society,” he told The Hindu over phone from his hospital bed.

Life’s googly

On a philosophical note, he talks of how he and his mother tested positive. “You never know when life will throw a googly at you. Giving live updates on COVID-19, I landed as one such case myself. Apart from the patients in the ward, I speak to my family at home, read and do yoga to keep my lungs happy and drive the virus out. I also make up hospital and medical puns to pass time. They are all on my insta handle @mirchijimmy under the #isolatedthoughts,” he said.

The doctors have been giving him constant updates about his mother, who is recuperating in another hospital. “Amidst all this, I have seen how patiently healthcare workers and doctors handle all of us,” he said.