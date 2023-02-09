‘Five cheques for ₹20 lakh each ready if Siddaramaiah announces his contest from Yadgir constituency’

February 09, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Yadgir

Chandrayya Nagaral, who has announced that he will gift ₹1 crore to Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah if he [Mr. Siddaramaiah] contests the Assembly elections from Yadgir constituency this year, showed five cheques drawn for ₹20 lakh each at a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday and said that he will hand over these cheques to Mr. Siddaramaiah if he did his bidding.

He said that he has already decided to sell his seven acres of land at a cost of ₹1.05 crore and negotiation for the sale transaction has been completed with the buyer having already paid ₹50,000 in advance.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is coming to the district on Friday to address Praja Dhwani rallies at Devatkal in Hunsagi taluk and Shahapur city. If he comes to Wadagera town, which is my home taluk, and announces that he will contest the elections from Yadgir Assembly constituency, I will hand over these cheques to him and urge him to use the money for the development of the constituency,” he said.

Mr. Nagaral said that he is a BJP man. He, however, is a prominent follower of Mr. Siddaramaiah for his development outlook. He decided to give him ₹1 crore by selling his own land. “No one from my family has objected to my decision,” he said.

He also said that if Mr. Siddaramaiah did not wish to contest the elections from Yadgir, “I will give ₹40 lakh to Shahapur MLA Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur, if he wanted to contest the elections from Yadgir.”

He added that he will cancel his sale transaction if both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Darshanapur refuse to contest the elections from Yadgir.