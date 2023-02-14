ADVERTISEMENT

Five cattle die in fire; copra destroyed in Hassan

February 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Accidental fire killed five cattle at Honnammanahalli in Hassan taluk early morning on Tuesday, February 14. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Five cattle and a goat died when a cowshed caught fire accidentally at Honnammanahalli in Hassan taluk on early morning on Tuesday, February 14. Copra worth lakhs of rupees was also destroyed.

A fire broke out in the cowshed belonging to Sudeep. Three cows, two oxen, and a goat were burnt, besides the copra. The fire station at Hassan received information about the mishap around 5.45 a.m.

“Fire tenders and staff rushed to the spot and put out the fire by 8.30 a.m. The cause of fire is not known. Animals and copra were burnt in the incident,” said K. Ranganath, District Fire Officer of Hassan.

The farmer’s family members hurt as they lost cattle and coconuts which were ready to be taken to the market.

