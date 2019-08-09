Five buried alive in Kodagu house collapse

Five persons belonging to the same family were buried alive after their house near Bhagamandala collapsed following heavy rains in the area.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Yashwanth, Balakrishna, Udaya and Yamuna.

The NDRF, which rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations confirmed that all of them belonged to the same family.

Bhagamandala recorded nearly 400 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday.

Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple at the pilgrim center is submerged and more people are said to be stranded in villages around the site. Rescue teams have been sent to the evacuate them.