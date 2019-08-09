Five buried alive in Kodagu house collapse

Five persons belonging to the same family were buried alive after their house near Bhagamandala collapsed following heavy rains in the area.
Four of the deceased have been identified as Yashwanth, Balakrishna, Udaya and Yamuna.
The NDRF, which rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations confirmed that all of them belonged to the same family.
Bhagamandala recorded nearly 400 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday.
Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple at the pilgrim center is submerged and more people are said to be stranded in villages around the site. Rescue teams have been sent to the evacuate them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor