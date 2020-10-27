Five books on Karnataka released

Ministers C.T. Ravi and S.T. Somashekar releasing the books on Karnataka in Mysuru on Monday.

MYSURU

27 October 2020 01:29 IST

Five books published by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and on the history and culture of the State, were released on Monday.

The publications are Archaeological Excavation at Talakad Vol. 2, Buddhist Art and Culture in Karnataka, Hampi the Splendour That Was, Mysuru Dasara the State Festival and Karnataka, a Garden of Architecture.

The books were released by Minister for Tourism C.T. Ravi and the District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar. Mr. Ravi said history based on empirical evidence was imperative to understand the past. He said it will also dispel, what he termed as ‘false history’ and called for greater research and field work. The Minister said the education system introduced by Thomas Macaulay has failed to throw light on the scientific achievements of ancient India. Nor has any effort been made to project the valour of Indians and it is ironic that the country still pursues the same educational system.

Advertising

Advertising

India’s achievements

Mr. Ravi said there was widespread belief that science and technology originated in Europe. But the temples, flood-preventive embankments, monuments as at Belur, Badami, Aihole, etc., are testimony to the achievements and strides made by ancient Indians in the fields of science, technology and architecture, the Minister added.