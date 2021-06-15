Five booked for assaulting police constable

Belagavi

15 June 2021 19:59 IST

The police have booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a police constable here on Tuesday.

The beat constable received minor injuries when a group of youth attacked him over a trivial matter on Monday night.

The constable was on his bike in Darbar Galli in the Old City at around 10 p.m. when he saw the group of youth sitting inside autorickshaws parked on the roadside and chatting. He asked them to go home, as crowding is not allowed during the lockdown.

Some left, but a few picked up a quarrel with him. With noise increasing, a small crowd gathered at the spot. While a few pushed the constable around, one of them slapped him. And, the others beat him up. The constable received minor injuries, the police said. A case has been registered.

“We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused,” Deputy Commissioner Vikram Amathe said. A few people have been detained for questioning. A few arrests will follow, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said.