Five arrested

August 05, 2022 20:13 IST

Channarayapatna Police arrested five people, native of Bihar, on charges of attempting to commit a robbery in the town early morning on Thursday.

Channarayapatna Town PSI Lokesh received information about a group of people with suspicious conduct at Hosur Gate. The police officer reached the spot along with his staff. The policemen found the group armed with canes, iron rods and packets of chilli powder. Suspecting that they were attempting a robbery on the highway, the police took them into custody. A case has been registered against them, said a release issued by Hassan SP Hariram Shankar.

