Five arrested on the charge of murdering dhaba owner

Belagavi

13 July 2021 18:09 IST

Belagavi District Police on Tuesday arrested five persons on the charge of killing a private dhaba owner in Mugat Khan Hubballi village. The arrests were made within 24 hours of the offence reported.

Kittur Police arrested Abdul Badegar (38), Mohammad Shafi Badegar (35), Shakeel Ahmed Badegar (36), Irfan Badegar (25) and Sajid Badegar (20), all members of a family from Mugat Khan Hubballi.

They attacked Pradeep Naganur (36) when he tried to intervene in their fight in his dhaba.

They hit him with whatever came to their hand, including bottles, mugs, chairs and water jugs. Naganur started bleeding and died on the way to hospital.

The police have also seized a car that the accused used to flee from the scene.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi has congratulated the team of officers, including Manjunath Kusugal, S.B. Mavinakatti, S.R. Sheeli, S.S. Kajagar, B.S. Pattar, R.K. Gajer, S.M. Javali, C.S. Buddi, L.F. Jambalwadi, M.M. Dyamanagoudar, S.P. Tippannanavar, R.S. Teli and Y.R. Pujari.