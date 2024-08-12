GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five arrested on charges of killing a spotted deer in Chikkamagaluru

They hunted the animal on a private coffee estate and were carrying the carcass in their car, officials said.

Published - August 12, 2024 09:19 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of Bhadra Wildlife Division arrested five people on charges of killing a spotted deer in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

Officials of Bhadra Wildlife Division arrested five people on charges of killing a spotted deer in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Saturday (August 10, 2024). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga:

Bhadra Wildlife Division officials arrested five people on charges of killing a spotted deer near Kodi village in Chikkamagaluru taluk that falls under the Hebbe range on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

The staff at the anti-poaching camp of the Bhadra Wildlife Division noticed the accused carrying the carcass in the car. They seized the carcass, car, country-made single barrel gun and took five people into custody.

The arrested are Vijay Kumar, Santhosh, Shashi, Naveen and Kishor of Byadigere village. They hunted the animal on a private coffee estate and were carrying the carcass in their car, when the staff stopped the vehicle. “Our staff of Hebbe Range arrested five people and seized the vehicle,” said Yashpal Kshirasagar, DCF. The accused were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

Dayanand C.A., Range Forest Officer, Shankar, DRFO, Dinesh, beat forester and staff at the anti-poaching camp Sanjay, Vijay and Harish were involved in the operation.

