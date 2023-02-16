ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested, ivory artefacts seized

February 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Special Forest Mobile Squad of the CID have arrested five people on the charge of trying to sell ivory artefacts and seized the artefacts worth lakhs of rupees.

According to a press release issued here, under the guidance of Additional Director-General of Police of CID Forest Cell, Bengaluru, K.V. Sharatchandra and Deputy Superintendent of Police Muttanna Saravagol, the Special Forest Mobile Squad carried out a drive near New Bus Station in Hubballi and arrested the accused.

The names of the accused have been given as Sath Shahajahan Jamadar, Vijaya Rajaram Kumbar and Sagar Subhas Puranik of Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Vinayak Namdev Kamble and Daanji Pandurang Patil of Nippani in Belagavi district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CID police have recovered from the accused three boxes carved out of ivory and one tiny sword.

The Forest Mobile Cell of CID, Hubballi Wing, has registered a WLOR (Wildlife Offence Report) under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The team comprised Sub-Inspector of Police Prasad Panekar and personnel L.A. Pathak, Ashok Nagarahalli, Ravindra Gonenavar, S.H. Hulager and Divya S. Naik.

During preliminary inquiry, accused Sath Shahajahan Jamadar is said to have confessed that the artefacts were collected by his father from sadhus during fairs in Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US