Five arrested, ivory artefacts seized

February 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Members of Special Forest Mobile Squad of the CID have arrested five people on the charge of trying to sell ivory artefacts and seized the artefacts worth lakhs of rupees.

According to a press release issued here, under the guidance of Additional Director-General of Police of CID Forest Cell, Bengaluru, K.V. Sharatchandra and Deputy Superintendent of Police Muttanna Saravagol, the Special Forest Mobile Squad carried out a drive near New Bus Station in Hubballi and arrested the accused.

The names of the accused have been given as Sath Shahajahan Jamadar, Vijaya Rajaram Kumbar and Sagar Subhas Puranik of Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Vinayak Namdev Kamble and Daanji Pandurang Patil of Nippani in Belagavi district.

The CID police have recovered from the accused three boxes carved out of ivory and one tiny sword.

The Forest Mobile Cell of CID, Hubballi Wing, has registered a WLOR (Wildlife Offence Report) under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The team comprised Sub-Inspector of Police Prasad Panekar and personnel L.A. Pathak, Ashok Nagarahalli, Ravindra Gonenavar, S.H. Hulager and Divya S. Naik.

During preliminary inquiry, accused Sath Shahajahan Jamadar is said to have confessed that the artefacts were collected by his father from sadhus during fairs in Rajasthan.