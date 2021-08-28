Five arrested in Mysuru gang rape case

DG & IGP Praveen Sood at a press meet in Mysuru on Friday. He is flanked by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Commissioner of Police Chandragupta. M.A. SRIRAM M.A. SRIRAM

MYSURU:

28 August 2021 15:09 IST

One of them is reportedly a juvenile

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the Mysuru gang rape case in which a post graduate student was molested and sexually assaulted and her male friend assaulted near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on Tuesday.

The arrest comes within five days of the crime being committed and a dragnet has been laid to nab another person involved in the crime. One of the five in police custody is suspected to be a juvenile.

The Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood said here on Saturday that based on scientific and technical clues ferreted out by the investigating teams, they have arrested five persons who belong to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. However, Mr. Sood refused to disclose the nature of the clues which was pursued by the investigating teams.

Though there are speculations that the five were picked up from their hideouts in Satyamangala and nearby places, Mr.Sood did not elaborate and said the operation was still on to nab the sixth accused in the case.

Mr.Sood said those arrested used to be engaged in carpentry, wiring etc and one of them was a driver. He used to visit Mysuru frequently to transport vegetables and other commodities to the APMC Yard in the city and bring along his friends. “This time too they had come to Mysuru and after partying were together when the crime was committed,” said Mr. Sood.

There were seven teams working on various aspects of the case in which the police did not have any statement or description of the suspects by the victim who continues to be traumatized by the heinous incident.

In reply to a question Mr. Sood said some of them have criminal background with cases related to thefts etc. However, the investigations so far has not thrown light on the victims being filmed or blackmailed.

“The police will file charge sheet based on scientific and forensic evidence and we will request the High Court to expedite the trial of the case. We are also confident of securing cooperation of the victim as well during the trial stage and with whom we will continue to be in touch,” said Mr.Sood.

Meanwhile, the hospital sources confirmed that the victim has been discharged.