Five arrested in murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department police with the support of local police have arrested five people for their role in the murder of JD(S) member of Hassan City Municipal Council Prashant Nagaraj. He was murdered on June 1 in Hassan city.

Superintendent of Police R.Srinivasa Gowda, on Friday, told the media that the city police investigating the murder had arrested two people. Later the CID police also got involved in the investigation. The CID police and local police jointly made efforts to arrest the remaining three people wanted in the case.

“Now the case has been handed over to the CID as there were some allegations against the police investigating the case. The CID police will probe into the murder in all angles”, he said.

Answering a question, the SP said as per the preliminary investigation personal rivalry was the reason for the murder. All the accused were familiar to the victim. They were all from one particular locality in the city and they had known each other for several years. The CID police would take up further investigation into the case and find out if there were any other reasons behind the criminal act, he said.

Following the murder, JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D.Revanna had blamed police officers of the city for the murder and wanted disciplinary action against them. He had also demanded a CID probe into the murder.