09 November 2020 00:48 IST

The Kalaburagi Police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a pharmacy student Salam Dastagir whose body was found in a building under construction in the M.G. Road-GDA Layout locality in Kalaburagi in the early hours of October 10.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Shabaaz, Sohail, Nadeem, Zubair and Sameer.

