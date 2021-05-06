Five arrested for impersonation in police recruitment

One candidate obtained appointment order through fraud

The Dharwad District Police have arrested five persons in connection with a case of fraud committed through impersonation following which a candidate had secured a job in the Armed Reserve Police.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant said that a candidate, Shivappa F. Padeppanavar, secured the post of Armed Police Constable (APC) in Dharwad district by getting another person appear for him for the Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the purpose of selection.

He gave the names of the arrested as Shivappa Padeppanavar, Manjunath Karigar, Basavaraj Melmatti, Basavaraj Devaramani and Anand Kolur.

Dharwad District Police conducted the recruitment drive for filling posts of Armed Police Constance in the Armed Reserve Police Wing during 2020-21 and after ET and PST on December 19 and medical examination on January 1. The candidate [Shivappa Padeppanavar] reported for duty on April 3. The fraud came to light during matching of finger prints of candidates taken during the ET and PST, medical examination and while reporting for duty.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the candidate [Shivappa Padeppanavar] had approached Manjunath Karigar to get another candidate to appear for the tests and he, in turn, introduced him to Basavaraj Melmatti and his team.

Subsequently, Basavaraj Melmatti agreed to do the work for ₹2.30 lakh and got Anand Kolur to appear for the tests on Shivappa Padeppanavar’s behalf. Anand Kolur subsequently cleared all the tests following which Shivappa Padeppanavar received the appointment order. And, the fraud came to light after the fingerprints of Shivappa Padeppanavar failed to match those taken during the tests.

Mr. Krishnakant said that investigation is being carried out about Anand Kolur’s involvement in a similar case in Hassan Police Station. He said that the Dharwad Suburban Police have registered a complaint and taken up further investigation.