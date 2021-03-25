Five arrested for illegal arms trade

KALABURAGI

25 March 2021 22:01 IST

The Kalaburagi Police arrested a gang of illegal arms suppliers and buyers near Saubhagya Kalyan Mantap at Om Nagar locality in the city on Thursday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Abbu Maulana Qazi of Firdos Colony, Saddam Patel Itagi of Bhimalli village, Mohammad Asif, Abdul Mannan and Inayat Ali, residents of Murshidabad in Hyderabad. Another accused Salman Malgatti is absconding.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Abbu Maulana Qazi and Saddam Patel Itagi were selling illegal weapons, while Mohammad Asif, Abdul Mannan and Inayat Ali had come to purchase them.

Of the three accused from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asif and Abdul Mannan are booked in a murder case in Pathanchor, Telangana.

A case has been registered against these people at M.B. Nagar Police Station under Sections 25, Section 27 of Arms Act.