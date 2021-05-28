Five arrested for death of four in clash

Holenarasipur Police have arrested five people in connection with the death of four people in a clash between two families over a property dispute at Maragodanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on May 24.

The accused are Pradeep, Yogesh, Ravi, Sachin of Maragodanahalli and Bhanuprakash of B. Katihalli in Hassan.

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivas Gowda, in a press release issued on Friday, said that the arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

Members of two families headed by Malle Gowda and Swamy Gowda had a long dispute over sharing ancestral property. The clash broke out on May 24, when Swamy Gowda’s family members objected to Mallesh Gowda’s son Basavaraj tilling the disputed land.

Mallesh Gowda, Manjesh and Ravi Kumar of Malle Gowda’s family and Papanni, son of Swamy Gowda, died in the clash.

Three teams of police had been constituted to arrest the accused.