Five arrested for attempted kidnapping in Mysuru

December 03, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police have arrested five persons accused of attempting to kidnap a businessman in Mysuru.

The accused, including the businessman’s lorry driver and his associates, had on November 24 made the futile abduction bid near the traffic signal at Manipal Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway.

A case in the connection had been registered by NR Mohalla police. The police traced the five accused and recovered from them a car, a two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth has appreciated the police staff involved in the arrest.