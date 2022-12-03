  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Five arrested for attempted kidnapping in Mysuru

December 03, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested five persons accused of attempting to kidnap a businessman in Mysuru.

The accused, including the businessman’s lorry driver and his associates, had on November 24 made the futile abduction bid near the traffic signal at Manipal Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway.

A case in the connection had been registered by NR Mohalla police. The police traced the five accused and recovered from them a car, a two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth has appreciated the police staff involved in the arrest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.