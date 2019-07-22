Fitness regimen for police personnel

Prakash Nikam, Superintendent of Police, has taken up a pilot project to ensure that police personnel are fit by undergoing a rigorous diet, and attending fitness classes.

The SP has roped in a nutrition expert, and a yoga expert as part of the initiative.

Under the programme, 30 police officials have been selected in the first batch to undergo a 21-day training session.

As part of their training, they have to get up at 4.30 a.m. and perform yoga. That will be followed by classes on diet, and other outdoor activities.

“Since police officials work under tremendous physical and mental stress, it is essential that they are fit and have a proper diet,” said Mr. Nikam.

Earlier, there were talks about some fitness regimen but no specific programme was launched.

“Since there was nothing concrete, I thought to put in place a particular and professionally designed plan with the help of experts. Such a proper plan will encourage the police personnel to undergo training,” Mr. Nikam said.