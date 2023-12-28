Fitness of KSRTC buses will have to be certified by RTOs every year: Karnataka High Court

December 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

While emphasising that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) should use better quality of buses to ply on the roads, the High Court of Karnataka has directed that the corporation to obtain certificate from the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) with regard to fitness of its buses every year.

Also, the court said the mechanical department of KSRTC should certify about the fitness of its buses for plying on the road and there should be periodical mechanical examination and repair of all the buses.

Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar issued the direction while upholding the trial court’s order of convicting of one Satish, who was a driver with the North West KSRTC, in a road accident of 2006 in which two schools boys had died in Ankola town of Uttara Kannada district when the bus driven by him hit the victims.

Noticing that the KSRTC has already framed rules for scrapping of old buses after they are operated beyond certain kilometres, the Court said that such buses should not be permitted to be used for operating in any routes either in cities or villages.

Though the report of the motor vehicle inspector on the mechanical condition of the bus driven by the accused indicated that the bus had no mechanical fault to cause accident, the accused driver had claimed that the bus had many issues like lack of horn, proper breaking, etc and he was forced to drive the bus by his superiors.

However, from the evidences the Courts have found that accused driver’s negligence had caused the accident. Though the High Court confirmed his conviction, it modified the sentence by reducing to six months from one year imposed by the trial court.