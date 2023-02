February 02, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Rahul Ramesh Gite, Belagavi-based fitness coach and dance instructor, has won the Exercise Professional award of 2023 at the Fitness And Wellness Awards.

It was organised by the Coalition of Exercise Professionals of India (CEPI) in New Delhi recently.

This award is also being supported by Indian Register for Exercise Facilities (IREFs) and Sports, Physical Education Fitness & Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC), said a release.