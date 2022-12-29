ADVERTISEMENT

Fit India Freedom Run at CSIR-CFTRI

December 29, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of India’s 75 th Independence year completion, “Azadi ke 75 saal, fitness rahe bemissal” - a running event “Fit India Freedom Run 3.0”   under the theme RUNNING: the human body’s rawest form of FREEDOM” was organised on the premises of CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) recently.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra flagged off the “Fit India Freedom Run 3.0”. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, presided over the event and also took part in the run. The Deputy Commissioner, in his address, emphasised the importance of everyone being active and having an exercise regime to make a person fit and that in turn could make a strong nation.

“Fit India Freedom run 3.0” under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative said the citizens should make a resolve to inculcate 30 minutes of physical fitness in any form daily to remain fit, said a press release issued by CSIR-CFTRI on Thursday.

The event was conducted on the CSIR-CFTRI premises, covering a distance of about 3 km, and 200 participants, including staff and students of the institute, took part.

