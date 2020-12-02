Karnataka

Fishing vessel tragedy: compensation announcement by tomorrow, says Minister

There was no fishing activity at the Mangaluru port on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Minister for Fisheries and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday said the government will announce compensation to the next of kin of six fishermen of Monday night’s fishing vessel tragedy by Thursday evening.

Interacting with family members and relatives of the six fishermen at the district government Wenlock Hospital here, Mr. Poojary said an inquiry would also be ordered in to the mid-sea mishap of fishing vessel Shree Raksha.

Search operation going on at sea.

Search operation going on at sea.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile search teams recovered two more bodies of missing fishermen, Hassainar and Chinthan, on Wednesday.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the victims as well as a government job to one family member each at a condolence meeting at Bengre. It also said one of the fishermen, Nizam Bengre, displayed extreme valour in the rescue of 18 of his peers by releasing dinghy boats with great difficulty.

Meanwhile, fishermen at Mangaluru Old Port suspended their activities for a day on Wednesday in honour of the six fishermen.

