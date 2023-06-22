Fishing nets in Kabini backwater posing threat to wildlife

June 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as three deer in D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve whose antlers were entangled in fishing nets in the Kabini backwaters were rescued by the Forest Department recently.

The photo of the deer with fishing nets stuck on their antlers has gone viral on social media. Forest Department officials said the three deer were found near the Kabini backwaters and it posed a threat to their life.

Hence the authorities with the assistance of wildlife veterinarians trapped the three deer, freed them off the net and released them back into the wild on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the park authorities also took up a drive along the Kabini backwaters for 8 km and dismantled the fishing nets left in the waterbody on Thursday. The authorities speculated that the nets were either left behind by the local villagers or it may have washed down the river from Kerala.

Wildlife activists have flagged the issue as dangerous to wildlife as it would impede with their natural movements and make them susceptible to be poached.

In January 2021, a wild tusker was sighted stranded in Nugu reservoir, close to Bandipur and it was unable to move as its legs were entangled in fishing nets.

Rescuing it from being drowned proved to be a Herculean task for the authorities who sent a unit of the Special Tiger Protection Force. The challenge then was to remove and disentangle the net around the tusker’s leg which was partially submerged in water. The operation had lasted more than five hours before the visibly exhausted elephant could heave itself out of water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.