Karnataka

Fishermen swim to safety as boat capsizes mid-sea

The boat that capsized off Malpe Coast in Udupi district on Monday.

A deep sea fishing boat that left Malpe Fishing Harbour early in the morning on Monday capsized in the Arabian Sea some time later. However, seven fishermen onboard the boat swam to safety.

According to reports reaching here, the boat owned by Girish Suvarna of Udyavara near Udupi left the harbour at around 3.30 a.m. Seven workers, all natives of Tamil Naidu, were onboard the boat. After sailing for about 3 nautical miles, the boat reportedly hit a rock and capsized. The fishermen, however, swam to safety. They were rescued by fishermen in other fishing boats. The boat owner is said to have suffered a loss of over ₹ 80 lakh.

