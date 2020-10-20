Fishermen halt work

Fishing at Khaja Kotnoor Lake on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city has come to a standstill in the last two weeks following a rise in the water level.

KALABURAGI

20 October 2020 00:36 IST

Over half-a-dozen fishermen living close to the Khaja Kotnoor Lake, 15 km away from Kalaburagi city, have for the last fortnight halted their activities temporarily following heavy rain and floods in the district, and moved to the city.

Some of the makeshift huts in which the fishermen were living on the banks of the lake have been partially damaged, while others are completely missing.

The damaged remains of the huts and fishing equipment were seen scattered on the water surface when The Hindu visited the spot on Monday.

Two fishing boats anchored on the banks were filled with floodwaters, their huts were littered with debris of fishing nets and broken thermocol.

According to information provided by a local farmer owning agriculture land on the banks of the lake at Khaja Kotnoor, the fishermen attached to a private society that has been allotted fishery activities on a lease basis used to catch fish from the lake and sell them in the market.