Fishermen give thumbs up

The fisheries sector has got a bonanza in Udupi district in the State Budget presented on Thursday.

The government nod for developing four fisheries harbours in the district has delighted the fishermen community. It had been a long-pending demand of the fishermen that harbours in the district should be developed.

The Budget has provided for construction of fisheries harbour at Hejmady-Kodi in Kaup taluk at a cost of ₹181 crore in collaboration with the Centre. The Budget has also provided for the construction of a harbour at Hungarcutta at a cost of ₹130 crore. The work on second phase of the outer harbour, which is under construction at Maravanthe in Byndoor taluk, will be completed at a cost of ₹85 crore. The budget has also provided ₹2 crore for the development of Koderi fishing harbour.

The budget has also provided ₹5 crore for providing 1,000 fisherwomen with two-wheelers so to help them transport and sell fish under the Mahila Meenugara Sabaleekarna Scheme.

Sadashiva Kotian, president of Hejmady Bandaru Samiti, told The Hindu that the samiti had been fighting for a fisheries harbour at Hejmady-Kodi for the last 41 years. The construction of a harbour at Hejmady will help fishermen from Mukka in Dakshina Kannada to Yermal in Udupi district.

“It will provide a landing facility for fishermen between Malpe and Mangaluru, which will be of great help. It will also help fishermen to anchor their boats during rough weather and monsoon,” he said. M. Mohan Kharvi, president of Meenugarara Seva Samiti, Maravanthe, said fishermen from Marvanthe had been demanding the completion of the outer harbour works for the last two years. “We are happy that Mr. Yediyurappa has allotted ₹85 crore for it,” he said.

Krishna S. Suvarna, president of Malpe Fishermen’s Association, said the development of other harbours was welcome as it would reduce the pressure on Malpe Fisheries Habour. “This will help the fishermen to a great extent and will give a fillip to the fisheries sector in the district,” he said.