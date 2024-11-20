ADVERTISEMENT

Fisherman, his two sons go fishing in the Ghataprabha near Hukkeri, die

Published - November 20, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi district in-charge Minister hands over compensation cheque to the affected family

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old fisherman, Lakshmana Ram Ambali, and his two sons, 15-year-old Ramesh and 13-year-old Yallappa were drowned in the Ghataprabha in Benakana Holi village near Hukkeri of Belagavi district on Monday.

They reached the river course for fishing after parking their motorbike on the banks of the river.

Their family complained to the police when they did not return even after hours.

The bodies were retrieved by policemen and Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi and other leaders visited the house of the Ambalis and met the grieving members on Wednesday. The Minister handed over a cheque for ₹10.5 lakh to the family members.

He said that further compensation from the Union and State governments and widow pension will be given to the affected woman.

He also said that he will direct the authorities concerned to sanction a house for the family under a government low-cost housing scheme.

Leaders Prabhakar Kore and Mahantesh Kavatagimath were present.

