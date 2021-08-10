Fisherman drowns while saving boy

Belagavi

A fisherman died while saving the life of a boy who was drowning in the Krishna river in Manjari village near Chikkodi on Tuesday.

Mohammad Sharif Khandaje (30) jumped into the river when he saw Omkar Mayannanavar (12) drowning in the river.

Khandaje caught hold of the boy and pushed him towards the riverbank. However, Khandaje himself could not swim to safety due to heavy current.

Local police and NDRF teams have launched a search for the body downstream. Chikkodi Police, who visited the spot, spoke to Omkar Mayannanavar, the survivor.