Fisherman dies, another missing as boat capsizes near Uppunda in Udupi district

August 01, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman died while another went missing after a traditional fishing boat capsized in the sea near Uppunda under Byndoor police station limits in Udupi district on Monday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Nagesh Kharvi, 30. Satish Kharvi, 29, is missing, said the police.

There were eight fishermen on board the vessel and six others managed to swim back to the shore, said the police. A huge wave hit the boat about 300 m away from the shore.

Personnel from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Coastal Security Police and local people are searching for Satish Kharvi.

