Fisherman dies after being caught in his own net

May 02, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old fisherman died when he was caught in his own net in the river Krishna in Halyal village near Athani in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Mahantesh Durgappa Karakaramundi took a dip in the river hoping to recover fish caught in the net he had cast a few hours ago. But his hands and legs got entangled and he could not get out of it.

He drowned a few minutes later. There was no one in the vicinity. Some washerwomen saw the body a few hours later.

The police brought the body ashore with the help of some fishermen.

The police said that a few years ago, his father drowned in the same river.

A case has been registered.

