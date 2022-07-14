Fish kill at Panathur lake 

At least five fish kill incidents have been reported in the last week in Panathur lake, according to the local residents. Although the cause still remains unknown, the lake volunteers have raised the issue to the Department of FIsheries, along with BBMP officials.

“There is no proper fencing around the lake, and no good filtration system for drainage water inflow. There are a host of other problems and it is difficult to determine the cause,” said Kaveri, a volunteer.

Earlier this week, a report by ActionAid had said that eight fish kills were recorded in the city this year making it the highest ever in the city in recent years. The recent incidents at Panathur lake takes the number to nine.

Volunteers have alerted those living nearby and the security staff to increase surveillance at the lake after some locals alleged that there might be foul play involved.