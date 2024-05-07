 Fish kill at Hebbal lake

May 07, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Thousands of dead fish floating on Hebbal lake here have triggered concern among the greens here amidst an apparent uncurbed sewage entry into the water body, polluting its ecosystem and killing the aquatic life.

Located in the Hebbal industrial area in the city, the lake, spread over 42 acres, is one of the major lakes of Mysuru city and was restored a few years ago with funding from the Infosys Foundation. The foundation had joined hands with the district administration for restoring the lake to its past glory.

The death of fish and other aquatic creatures has led the feeling among the locals on whether the lake was in good health. The dead fish were found at the lake near the Sewage Treatment Plant.

The morning walkers and joggers have urged the authorities to save the lake and its ecosystem, taking up corrective measures.

Hebbal lake comes under the jurisdiction of the Hootagalli City Municipal Council. When the lake restoration was done, it was part of the Mysuru City Corporation.

