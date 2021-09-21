Fiscal responsibility Bill adopted amidst walkout

The Council passed the Karnataka Local Funds Authorities Fiscal Responsibilities Bill in the midst of a walkout by the combined Opposition, who feared the Bill would lead to financial irregularities and centralisation of power.

While House Leader Kota Srinivas Poojary piloted the Bill, the Opposition sought clarifications and expressed doubts whether it would help in better financial management of the local bodies. Members questioned the need to replace the Accounts Department to monitor the local bodies with the Urban Development Department for urban local bodies and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department for rural local bodies.

Congress member P.R. Ramesh said this was an attempt to keep the functioning of local bodies outside the purview of auditing by CAG. He feared that the move would lead to administrative disaster though the Government assured that the bill was to effectively manage the administration. "There will be no financial accountability."Mr. Poojary assured that auditing of accounts would continue, and the move would help in decentralisation and administrative convenience. However, not convinced, the the Opposition staged a walkout and the Bill was passed.