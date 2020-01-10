First year students of Karnataka Govt degree colleges to get free laptops from Sunday

The State Government has decided to give free laptops to over a lakh students of the First Grade Government Colleges from Sunday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch the free laptop distribution programme on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti day at Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, by symbolically presenting laptops for a few students.

Later, laptops would be distributed to all first year degree students of Government First Grade Colleges in their respective colleges.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Higher Education and IT/BT portfolios, said a total of 1.09 lakh students would get laptops and estimated expenditure was ₹300 crore.

Under DCs

He said youth empowerment centres, one in each district, would be established in lead government first grade colleges. The centres would function under the guidance of a committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner and senior officers of 21 government departments as members. These centres would disseminate information regarding job openings, opportunities in higher education, various scholarships available, educational loans, schemes for the youth implemented by government departments, hostel facilities, and employability related issues.

Mr Yediyurappa would inaugurate the Bengaluru Centre on Sunday and the district centres would be inaugurated on the same day in all districts. In the second phase, centres would be established in all 224 Assembly constituencies, he said. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the programme “Arivina Daari” on career and skill development, which would be telecast in DD Chandana. This would be under the purview of the department, Mr Narayan said.