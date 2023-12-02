First women batch of Agniveervayu complete training in Belagavi

December 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The first batch of 153 Agniveervayu (women) trainees along the second batch of men trainees who completed their training took part in the passing out parade held at Airmen Training School in Belagavi on Saturday.

In all, a total of 2,280 Agniveervayu (both men and women) trainees who underwent 22 weeks of training took part in the passing out parade. Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Headquarter Training Command, Air Marshal R. Radhish reviewed the parade and witnessed the scintillating display of Drill and March Past by the trainees.

Mr. Radhish congratulated and felicitated the trainees who had performed exceptionally in various fields.

Referring to the new challenges were emerging from the global security scenario, he said that combat training and military preparedness acquired during the 22 weeks should be used in deliverance of military objectives.

He called on the Agniveervayu trainees to continue enhancing their knowledge, skill and conduct themselves in exemplary manner at all times. He also acknowledge the contribution of the parents of the Agniveervayu and said that their wards were all set to be part of the fourth largest Air Force of the world.

This intake of Agniveervayu was inducted into the IAF on June 28, 2023, under the Agnipath scheme. The passing out parade marked the culmination of their basic military and stream-based training that not only imparted physical training but also enhanced intellectual and moral capabilities of Agniveervayu, essential to the ethos of an air warrior. It was a momentous occasion for the families of young men and women who were present to witness the impressive passing out parade function, a release from the Training School said.